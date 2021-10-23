Racers cheer on their pumpkins at the Great Pumpkin Derby in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents cheered as their pumpkins raced down the hill on Rand Drive in Watertown on Saturday.

The Great Pumpkin Derby had kids and adults decorate their pumpkins and put them on four wheels in preparation for the race. Residents were able to register their pumpkins at 10 a.m. and check out their competition before races began at 11 a.m.

William and Charlie were two of the racers that were entered into the youth division. Charlie said that he put in hard work to make sure their pumpkin looked great for the event. His hard work paid off when their racer won first place for best-decorated pumpkin.

The fun event was all for a great cause, with the proceeds going toward the American Cancer Society through the North Country Goes Pink. Event organizer Teri Walters explained how the meaning behind the event hit close to home.

“Well, my mom is a 45-year breast cancer survivor,” Walters said. “She is a strong and wonderful woman and I’m blessed to still have her in my life.

Walters said although she was happy to provide a fun event for the community to enjoy, she never lost sight of the real reason they were all there.

“It’s the fact that everybody around, being together, and fighting against something like this. That’s the main thing. That’s the big thing out of this,” Walters said.

Prizes were awarded to the top three winners in each division. The Great Pumpkin Derby will return next year on October 15 in Watertown. More information on the North Country Goes Pink organization and upcoming events can be found on their Facebook page.