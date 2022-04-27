LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country is revving its engines for the 2022 racing season.

The Can-Am Speedway has confirmed that it will kick off its 48th Season on Friday, April 29 after the Speedway began practicing one week prior.

Six divisions will compete at the Speedway this summer. This will include the DIRTcar 358 Modified track, DIRTcar Sportsman, DIRTcar Pro Stock, Thunderstock and 602 Crate Sprint Car divisions. All will compete for championship titles throughout the summer.

The speedway will also host special divisions which will include the Big Block Modified and Super DIRTcar Series and the Empire Super Sprints Speed Week.

Following the season-opening, races will be held every Friday night from May to September with the exception of holidays. All stock car events at the Speedway will be on Friday nights unless stated otherwise.

The full racing schedule can be found on the Can-Am Speedway website and is subject to change.