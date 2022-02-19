ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for St. Lawrence County.

According to the NWS, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Waddington to 89 miles southwest of Nelson Corner. The snow squall was reportedly moving east at 30 miles per hour.

The weather poses a hazard as the snow squall causes visibility to be decreased to less than a quarter-mile away in heavy and blowing snow. The NWS also said there will be wind gusts over 35 miles per hour.

The weather will affect Potsdam, Massena, Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, Canton, Norfolk, Lisbon, Louisville, De Kalb, Fowler, Morley, Massena International Airport – Richards Field, Waddington, Richville, Hammond, Madrid, Rensselaer Falls, Norwood, Edwardsville, and Hermon.

Residents in those areas or passing through are warned that the snow squall can make travel dangerous or life-threatening. To avoid injury individuals are encouraged to drive slow as visibility and road conditions can change rapidly with the dangerous snow squall.