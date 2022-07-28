JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties in the North Country, including Jefferson County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles west of Stony Point at 12:40 p.m. on Thursday. Radar showed that the storm was moving northeast at 40 miles per hour.

Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour are expected with the storm. The NWS warned that the storm’s large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall, and possible lightning may damage trees and power lines.

Locations impacted by the weather conditions include Watertown, Stony Point, Clayton, Adams, Dexter, Henderson Harbor, Cedar Point State Park, and Southwick Beach State Park. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 41 and 48.

The severe thunderstorm warning will remain in effect until 1:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Another storm was located along a line extending from near Cedar Point State Park to Adams, moving

northeast at 45 miles per hour. Locations impacted by the heavy rains, 60-mile-per-hour wind gusts, and penny-sized hail include Watertown, Fort Drum, Carthage, West Carthage, Clayton, Glen Park, Herrings, Redwood, Copenhagen, Kring Point State Park, and Wellesley Island State Park. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 45 and 52.

More information can be found on the National Weather Service website.