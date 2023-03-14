FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Upcoming rail operations may cause traffic delays on the Fort Drum military installation.

Beginning Tuesday, March 14, CSX employees will be on Fort Drum to conduct rail operations, according to a post on Fort Drum’s website.

Fort Drum officials said that these operations will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., but could lead to traffic delays on several main roads.

This includes Tigris River Valley Road, Conway Road and Mount Belvedere Boulevard. Officials urged motorists to use alternate routes and be prepared for traffic blockages and delays.

Rail operations are expected to conclude by Saturday, March 25.