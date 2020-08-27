Rain and strong winds expected Thursday, Governor to deploy emergency response assets

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State is taking actions as the forecast for the state is calling for downpours and high wind gusts.

The humidity throughout the state will begin to return on August 27 following a cooler day on Wednesday. According to the state, this will lead to an increased chance of scattered severe thunderstorms, especially in the eastern portion of the state where localized downpours and wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible.

As the weekend approaches, a storm system will move over the Great Lakes and enter New York from the west and bring the possibility of rain across much of upstate New York beginning Friday night into Saturday.

Simultaneously, Hurricane Laura will continue to move east toward the Mid-Atlantic coast, which may lead to heavy rainfall in the lower Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island Regions.

In preparation, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo pre-deployed ad directed state agencies to prepare for severe weather. Additionally, the Governor is encouraging household to prepare for the storm and monitor local forecasts.

“Our emergency response teams are monitoring these storms around the clock and we’re urging New Yorkers to be prepared for severe weather starting Thursday and limit any unnecessary travel,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are tracking Hurricane Laura, as well, as it approaches Texas and Louisiana and could potentially bring heavy rains to New York late in the weekend.”

Agencies that have pre deployed assets include:

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

Department of Transportation

Thruway Authority

Department of Environmental Conservation

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation

New York State Police

Department of Public Service

New Yorkers are being encouraged to prepare for flooding, severe weather amd possible power outages.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.