FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers helped rescue an injured hiker on Coney Mountain on June 22.

According to DEC, Forest Ranger Lieutenant Burns, Rangers Balerno and Curcio, and Assistant Forest Ranger Gonsalves responded to a report of an injured hiker on the mountain at noon on June 22. Ranger Balerno reached the 17-year-old hiker who was from Naples before 1 p.m. and determined the subject had dislocated an ankle.

A Tupper Lake EMT splinted the ankle before helping Rangers and a school group carried them down to the trailhead. Resources were clear from the area by 3:15 p.m.