WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Ready, Set, Fun event is returning to Salmon Run Mall.

This is a literacy fair-themed event and will include fan-favorite characters from PBS, a gently-used book swap that will provide free books to all children, screenings of PBS Kids programs “Donkey Hodie” and “Nature Cat” and name the winner of the WPBBS Writer’s Contest.

Ready, Set, Fun will also showcase exhibits from over 30 organizations in the North Country that will exhibit their family services.

The event is being co-hosted by the Mall and WPBS-TV in Watertown. According to WPBS-TV President and General Manage Mark Prasuhn, the network is excited to bring the event back to the North Country.

“Knowing how much this long-established annual event means to children and families in our area, we are very excited to be bringing it back for the first time since 2019,” Prasuhn said in a press release.” Encouraging and inspiring creative imagination and literacy in children is one of our greatest priorities, and we look forward to welcoming our friends to Ready, Set, Fun.”

Ready, Set, Fun will be held on Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown, New York. The event is free to the public.