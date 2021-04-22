Recreational marijuana sales remain illegal under Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe jurisdiction

This Aug. 22, 2019 photo shows medical marijuana plants being grown before flowering during a media tour of the Curaleaf medical cannabis cultivation and processing facility in Ravena, N.Y. After legislative efforts stalled and a vaping sickness stirred new concerns, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut still want to make recreational pot legal. But the states have different approaches and timeframes, and some proposals have shifted since last year. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

AKWESASNE (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is reminding community members that the sale of marijuana remains illegal under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.

According to SRMT Officials, as the Tribe is working towards the development and adoption of an Adult Use Marijuana Ordinance, many actions regarding marijuana remain illegal.

This includes the commercial cultivation, processing and sale.

Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Officials stated:

Through consultation meetings with membership, the final version of the Adult Use Marijuana Ordinance will oversee all licensing and regulation of adult use marijuana on tribal territory, including sales. Until such time that the ordinance is adopted and business licenses are issued, no sales or commercial activity involving adult use marijuana is permitted under the jurisdiction of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

A draft of the Adult Use Marijuana Ordinance has ben developed and will be presented to tribal members at three public meetings. This ordinance was approved by membership on December 14, 2019.

Public meeting on the Adult Use Marijuana Ordinance will be held on April 22, April 29 and May 6 all starting at 6 p.m.

A summary of the draft ordinance will be presented during the virtual meetings and a full copy is also available on the Tribal Members Portal, as well as from the Tribe’s Legal Department and the Tribal Clerk’s Office by calling (518) 358-2272.