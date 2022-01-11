WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Red Cross provided support to a household in Watertown on Tuesday.

The American Red Cross confirmed that volunteers from its Central and Northern New York Chapter provided immediate emergency aid to seven people in Watertown.

According to the Red Cross, this was after a broken sewer pipe flooded their residence on Waite Avenue in the City of Watertown.

Assistance provided to the seven adults by the organization included necessities such as shelter, food and clothing.

Staff and volunteers of the local Red Cross chapter will remain available to help those affected by the flood damage in the area in the coming days.