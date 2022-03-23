(WWTI) — The American Red Cross is encouraging residents to help people affected by disasters around the world in honor of Red Cross Giving Day on March 23.

Red Cross Giving Day is part of Red Cross Month. The annual tradition was started in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation to recognize those giving back through the Red Cross.

The organization stressed the importance of supporting those who are affected by large disasters such as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires. In a press release, the Red Cross stated that the disasters increase in frequency and intensity each year.

The release also emphasized that home fires are continuing to affect lives every day. According to the organization, Red Cross volunteers have helped nearly 60,000 people after more than 15,900 home fires across the country since 2022 began.

The organization is asking residents to donate on March 23 to help support the Red Cross as they continue to provide emergency shelter, food, and other aid for families in need. Those interested in supporting the organization can make donations on the American Red Cross website.

The Red Cross is also continuing to encourage individuals to get involved by donating blood, volunteering, or taking a class to learn lifesaving skills like CPR and first aid. More information can be found on the organization’s website.