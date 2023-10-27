WATERTOWN (WWTI) – Volunteers from the Central & Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross are providing aid to six people after two fires Thursday, October 26 in St. Lawrence County.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to three adults and one child on County Route 6 in Hammond. Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items for the family.

The second fire was on Calnon Road in the town of Canton. Two adults received financial assistance as well as health services and blankets. In the upcoming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will be available to help those affected by the fires as they navigate the road to recovery.

The Red Cross relies on the generosity of local donors to help families prepare, respond and recover from disasters in Central & Northern New York. Please visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS to donate to Disaster Relief and help people affected by disasters big and small.