Red Cross supporting NY frontline workers, grieving families during COVID-19 through new programs

NEW YORK (WWTI) — As many continue to feel the brutal impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Cross is providing programs to support frontline workers and those who have lost a loved one.

Red Cross programs for those impacted by the pandemic aim to provide information, workshops, emotional and mental health support and referrals for grieving families and frontline workers.

“Our hearts go out to all who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and we also offer our gratitude to frontline workers who have sacrificed so much,” said American Red Cross Eastern New York Region CEO Kevin Coffey. ” We want people to know the Red Cross has resources available to provide support and compassionate care.”

The Red Cross has listed programs available to fit these needs as the pandemic continues this winter, as well as descriptions for each.

The Virtual Family Assistance Center

Connects with families over the phone to offer condolences, support and access to resources

Provides support for virtual memorial services for familiers, including local faith-based community partners

Hosts online classes to foster resilience and facilitate coing skills

Shares information and referrals to state and local agencies as well as community ogranizations including legal resources for estate, custody and immigration

Support for Frontline Health Care Workers

Online webinar developed by New York experts:

Recognizing and Managing Stress for Health Care Workers During a Public Health Emergency

For more programming, visit the Red Cross website.