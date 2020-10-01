‘Red Lights for Firefighters’ rally to take on Watertown streets in October

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the Watertown community will show their support for EMS services this month.

A publically organized event, “Support The Thin Red Line Parade and Rally” will take the city of Watertown’s streets in late October. The event is being organized by the local Red Lights for Firefighters group which was started in 2016 by a member of the Calcium NY auxiliary squad.

According to the posting on the groups Facebook and website, the rally event will support men and women in EMS Services including first responders, firefighters, EMT’s and any involved in these services.

The rally is set to begin as a parade at the Watertown Fairgrounds, up Coffeen Street, through Public Square and up to Thompson Park. The rally will take place at the park.

Additionally, all participants must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.

The group has previously encouraged North Country community members to show their support for EMS services by placing a red light outside their homes.

An official date and time has not been announced.

