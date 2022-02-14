EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dairy Queen is welcoming back a special blizzard of the month in honor of Valentines’ Day.

According to the company’s website, customers can order the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard at all of their locations, including the restaurant located in Evans Mills. The February blizzard of the month has red velvet cake pieces, cream cheese icing, and vanilla soft serve.

Additionally, Dairy Queen is also featuring their Valentine’s Day Red Velvet Cupid Cake at their locations. More information about their themed menu items can be found on their website.