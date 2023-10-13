WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – After more than a year of gardening work and memories resurfacing, the Baby Memorial Garden at Thompson Park has been renewed. It is now properly marked with a plaque identifying its purpose, which started over 30 years ago.

Community member Allison Gorham noticed the garden headstone in 2021 while tending to other gardens in Thompson Park. Through social media, she learned about its history and purpose. Gorham rejuvenated the garden and worked with retired and current Registered Nurses to create a plaque to mark the special memorial garden and honor perinatal grief.

Samaritan Medical Center will be hosting an informal rededication of the memorial garden on Tuesday, October 24 at 1 p.m., which is open to the public. A special invitation is extended to those families who may be part of its origin, and the Samaritan Caregivers who have helped families through this journey. This rededication will take place at the memorial garden, which is located near the pavilion overlook at Thompson Park.

October is a fitting time for the rededication, as it is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.