REDI dredging project underway at Clayton French Creek Marina

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Dredging has begun as a part of a Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative project in Jefferson County.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that dredging is underway at Clayton French Creek Marina, in the village of Clayton, as a part of the State’s $15 million REDI Regional Dredging Project. This statewide project is set to dredge up to 20 navigation channels along Lake Ontario’s south shore and the St. Lawrence River.

In Clayton, the dredging of the marina channel will remove an estimated 6,800 cubic yards of material. The dredging fleet will include a GPS-equipped hydraulic excavator and a barge or landing craft.

According to the Governor’s Office, dredged sediment will be offloaded from barges directly into sealed dump trucks for delivery to a Jefferson County-owned parcel and Mutton Lane in the Town of Cape Vincent. This sediment will be used by the Town of Clayton as general fill on Town maintenance projects.

“The REDI dredging of Clayton’s French Creek Marina will be an asset to all who visit the Village and enjoy all of the recreational opportunities that the Marina has to offer,” Village of Clayton Mayor Norma Zimmer said in a press release. “This endeavor will support our local businesses by upholding the tourist industry that is vital to the region. On behalf of the Village, I extend our gratitude to Governor Hochul and the REDI program for the continued support.”

An additional dredging project was also completed in the town of Henderson, commonly known as “The Cut.” This is a small channel that connects Lake Ontario and Henderson Bay.

The Henderson project was accomplished using mechanical means and the dredging fleet included a barge, excavator, and a tugboat. The volume of sediment removed was approximately 600 cubic yards.

New York State has completed 13 REDI dredging projects and removed approximately 56,000 cubic yards of sediment. More information on projects throughout the state can be found on the New York State website.