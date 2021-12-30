CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, commonly known as REDI, projects have been completed in the North Country.

On Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the completion of Phase II of New York State’s $15 million Regional Dredging Project.

The dredging project led several efforts along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River in an effort to repair and build resiliency in those communities affected by high water levels in 2017 and 2019. This included Clayton French Creek Marina in Henderson and Ogdensburg’s “City Front Channel.”

“Communities along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River have endured so much already at the hands of flood waters and our dredging operations are playing a critical role in creating more resilient shorelines,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “With this work now complete, residents and tourists alike will benefit from enhanced access of these critical waterways, helping to bolster local economies and promote safe recreational boating.”

According to officials, the dredging efforts removed built-up sediment from the bottom of the waterways to allow for continued safe harbor and passage of watercraft. Through two phases, the project tackled maintenance dredged by 20 navigation channels.

Locations, where additional projects were completed, are listed below:

Salmon River/Port Ontario, Sandy Pond Outlet

Olcott Harbor, Golden Hill State Park

Oak Orchard Harbor, Johnson Creek

Sandy Creek, Braddock Bay, Long Pond Outlet, Irondequoit Bay

Bear Creek Harbor, Pultneyville, East Bay, Port Bay, Blind Sodus

Little Sodus Bay

Final sediment disposal and site restoration is ongoing across the state. The REDI Regional Dredging Project was managed by a multi-agency team made up of the Office of General Services, Department of State, Department of Environmental Conservation, and New York Power Authority, with support from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.