ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Redwood man has died as a result of a one-car crash on Bailey Settlement Road in the Town of Alexandria on Monday evening.

New York State Police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on August 8. According to a press release from New York State Police, 47-year-old Steven Shoulette was driving north when he lost control of the truck he was driving and went off the shoulder, striking a utility pole and stopping over an embankment.

Shoulette was ejected from the truck. He was transported to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The accident is under investigation by the New York State Police.