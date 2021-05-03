Regal Stadium 12 at Salmon Run Mall to reopen May 7

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Attention all North Country movie lovers! The Regal Stadium 12 at the Salmon Run Mall will officially reopen this week.

The official reopening date for the theater is May 7 after the doors of Regal Stadium 12 have been shut since the start of the COVID-19 shutdown in late March 2020.

According to Salmon Run Mall Marketing Director Carla Woods, this reopening is primarily due to increases in traffic will be in conjunction with the mall’s phased expansion of its hours and operation.

“Given the steady increases in traffic we are seeing throughout the center, combined with increased

vaccination rollout, the re-opening of our Regal theater on May 7, and the customer demand for more venues to be open earlier and later in the day, we are excited to begin ramping back to regular

operating hours in the coming days,” said Woods.

Beginning May 7, the Salmon Run Mall will remain open to guests later, which will then expand again on June 28, 2021.

The phased reopening schedule is listed below:

Phase 1: May 7, 2021 Monday through Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Phase 2: June 28, 2021 Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



These expansions were confirmed on May 3, 2021.