Regional Girl Scouts create more opportunities for girls in STEM at new learning center

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways celebrated the grand opening of a highly anticipated science opportunity.

GSNYPENN announced the official grand opening of their new solar STEM lab and classroom at the council’s Amahami Adventure Center in Deposit.

The one-story building features a solar equipment viewing area with solar energy gauged in real-time and displayed on TV monitors; two “truth panels” that provide a behind-the-scenes look into the floor heating application, insulation, and wiring.

Additionally, solar roof panels installed are predicted to contribute substantially to the energy needs of the entire camp property at a projected savings of $9,000 annually.

According to the regional scout troop, the green facility will support girls as leaders in STEM fields and serve as a resource for communities in greater Binghamton and the Southern Tier.

STEM fields include science, technology, engineering and math. According to research, these occupations are growing at exponential rates across the United States. However, women hold less than 28% of these jobs, while representing over 47% of the workforce.

“We know that to be effective, STEM engagement needs to start early on. The STEM lab helps us continue our mission of building tomorrow’s female leaders by preparing girls for careers in STEM through their Girl Scout experience,” said GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale. “We hope the lab is not only a place to be creative and learn but a space that feels ‘alive’ thanks to unique features showcasing how its green elements work.”

The organization has committed to filling the STEM workforce pipeline and in 2019 launched the Girl Scout STEM Pledge, a multi-year initiative to put 2.5 million girls through its hands-on STEM programming by 2025.

Funding for the project included donations from Girl Scout alumni and families, community grants and SUNY Broome Community College.

