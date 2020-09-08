Regional Girl Scouts to host virtual dance parties

CICERO, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Girl Scout of NYPENN Pathways invite girls to upcoming virtual events.

GSNYPENN will host “Animal Dance Party” virtual events this fall to introduce girls in grade Kindergarten through three to the scouts.

According to GSNYPENN, the events will encourage participants to work together and interact through Zoom to explore the world of animals and find creative ways to dance and move.

Additionally, information will be provided to parents or guardians regarding leadership programs and connect with staff.

Events will be held September 17, October 1, October 15 and October 29 from 5:30 to 6 p.m. with additional sessions will be added throughout the fall.

All events are free to all and interested participants will receive a zoom link 24 hours prior to the event.

