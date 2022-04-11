ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Whitestown man was arrested for having sexual contact with a female child, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

OCSO Chief Deputy Derrick O’Meara who is also Director of the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center released details on the case on Monday. According to O’Meara, 40-year-old David Giacona had subjected a female child under the age of 17, to sexual contact at a residence in the Town of Whitestown, in the summer of 2020.

As a result, Giacona, who is a Level three registered sex offender, was arrested at his residence on April 8. Giacona was charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and one count of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree.

Giacona was arraigned at Centralized Arraignment Court and was remanded to the Oneida County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail, or $10,000 bond. An order of protection has been requested on behalf of the victim and the victim has been offered services through the Child Advocacy Center.