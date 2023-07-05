CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Cape Vincent Arts Council will hold a Summer Art Camp for Kids, according to a press release.

The camp takes place Monday, Aug. 7 through Thursday, Aug. 10 at Cape Vincent Recreation Park, 602 S. James St, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. daily. There is a registration fee of $20 which includes the cost of materials.

Kids ages 6 through 12 can sign up for a week of exploring the arts including painting, drawing, sculpture, clay, collage, and more. Instructor Nicky Badour will help students create fun masks, clay flower 3D paintings, and animal bean collages among other projects, and will explore a variety of painting styles and design techniques.

Registration along with more information about the camp is available at Cape Vincent Arts Council’s website or by phone at 315-654-3368.

One- and two-day art classes for adults are also offered by the Arts Council, information and registration are available online or by email at cvac@capevincentartscouncil.org.