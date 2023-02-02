CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration for the 2023 spring session of the Captain School at Antique Boat Museum is now open for those interested in securing a captain’s license.

The spring session will be instructed by Captain Tom Trovato and Captain Andrew Driver. The session includes Operator of Uninspected Passenger Vessels, Masters Upgrade and Towing Endorsement courses.

Once the coursework and testing is completed, students will have the materials to apply for their Merchant Mariner Credential through the U.S Coast Guard.

Courses will be held on the following dates:

Operator of Uninspected Passenger Vessels: March 25 – April 4 March 25-26, March 29, April 1-2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 27-28, March 30-31 from 8 a.m. to noon Testing will take place April 3-4 beginning at 9 a.m.

Masters Upgrade: April 6-8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Exam time is built into the course schedule

Towing Endorsement: April 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Exam time is built into the course schedule



Registration is open on the Antique Boat Museum’s website, along with more information about the Captain School.

The Antique Boat Museum is located along the St. Lawrence River in Clayton, featuring a collection of more than 300 antique and classic boats and thousands of recreational boating artifacts.