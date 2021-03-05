Registration now open for next weeks Jefferson County COVID-19 vaccine clinics

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing its push to administer COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible populations.
Which is why, according to Jefferson County Chairman Scott Gray, the County has been granted additional doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Jefferson County residents can now register for the two additional vaccination clinics scheduled for next week; one on March 10 and the other on March 12. Both clinic will be held at the Jefferson Community College McVean Gymnasium.
Details regarding both clinics, including times and eligibility requirements are listed below.
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- All eligible population
Friday, March 12, 2021
- 8 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.
- Healthcare workers: Group 1A
- People with underlying conditions: Group 1C
- Ages 65 years and older
Those with transportation need have been directed to contact the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422, and those with scheduling needs are asked to call the Office for the Aging at 315-785-3191.
All eligible individuals can register on the Jefferson County Public Health website.