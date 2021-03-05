Registration now open for next weeks Jefferson County COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, a syringe filled with the a COVID-19 vaccine is seen alongside its batch number and a patient’s vaccination card at a vaccination site in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. According to recommendations from an expert panel from three cancer centers in the U.S. published in the journal Radiology on Feb. 24, 2021, anyone getting a mammogram or other cancer check soon after a COVID-19 vaccine should alert doctors, to prevent false alarms from a side effect. Sometimes lymph nodes, especially in the armpit, swell after the vaccinations. It’s a normal reaction by the immune system but one that might be mistaken for cancer if it shows up on a mammogram or other scan. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson County is continuing its push to administer COVID-19 vaccines to all eligible populations.

Which is why, according to Jefferson County Chairman Scott Gray, the County has been granted additional doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Jefferson County residents can now register for the two additional vaccination clinics scheduled for next week; one on March 10 and the other on March 12. Both clinic will be held at the Jefferson Community College McVean Gymnasium.

Details regarding both clinics, including times and eligibility requirements are listed below.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All eligible population

Friday, March 12, 2021

8 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Healthcare workers: Group 1A

People with underlying conditions: Group 1C

Ages 65 years and older

Those with transportation need have been directed to contact the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422, and those with scheduling needs are asked to call the Office for the Aging at 315-785-3191.

All eligible individuals can register on the Jefferson County Public Health website.