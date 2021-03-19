Registration open for COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ogdensburg next week

An ampoule Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, stand on the table at the Diakonie Hospital “DIAKO” vaccination ward in Bremen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Besides the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Moderna is the second corona vaccine approved in the European Union. (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP)

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration is now open for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Ogdensburg on March 23.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department announced on Thursday that it will be administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, March 23 at the Golden Dome in Ogdensburg.

According to Public Health, the clinic will be for all eligible individuals. This includes:

Priority Group 1b Essential Workers

Individuals with Underlying Health Conditions

Ages 60 years or older

As of March 17, expanded eligibility in Priority Group 1b includes public-facing government and public employees, not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need, and essential in-person public-facing building service workers.

The March 23 clinic will be held from 9:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the Golden Dome in Ogdensburg, 1100 State Street.

Appointments can be scheduled on the St. Lawrence County Public Health website.