Registration open for Jefferson County COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As one COVID-19 vaccination clinic is fully booked in Jefferson County, residents can now register for appointments on an additional date.
Jefferson County Chairman Scott Gray announced on Monday night that the County will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Jefferson Community College on Thursday, March 18.
This clinic will be for all currently eligible populations, which includes:
- Phase 1a and Phase 1b essential workers
- Individuals ages 60 years and older who reside in New York
- Those with specified comorbidites and underlying conditions
- Newly expanded essential workers
- Public-facing government and public employees
- Not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need
- Essential in-person public-facing building service workers
The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. in the Jefferson Community College McVean Gymnasium. Individuals can register on the Jefferson County website.
Transportation needs can be provided by calling the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422. Those ages 65 and over who have scheduling needs can call the Office for the Aging at 315-785-191.