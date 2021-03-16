Registration open for Jefferson County COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday

Syringes with doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, are shown next to vaccination cards, Saturday, March 13, 2021, on the first day of operations at a mass vaccination site at the Lumen Field Events Center in Seattle, which adjoins the field where the NFL football Seattle Seahawks and the MLS soccer Seattle Sounders play their games. The site, which is the largest civilian-run vaccination site in the country, will operate only a few days a week until city and county officials can get more doses of the vaccine. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As one COVID-19 vaccination clinic is fully booked in Jefferson County, residents can now register for appointments on an additional date.

Jefferson County Chairman Scott Gray announced on Monday night that the County will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Jefferson Community College on Thursday, March 18.

This clinic will be for all currently eligible populations, which includes:

Phase 1a and Phase 1b essential workers

Individuals ages 60 years and older who reside in New York

Those with specified comorbidites and underlying conditions

Newly expanded essential workers Public-facing government and public employees Not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need Essential in-person public-facing building service workers



The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. in the Jefferson Community College McVean Gymnasium. Individuals can register on the Jefferson County website.

Transportation needs can be provided by calling the Volunteer Transportation Center at 315-788-0422. Those ages 65 and over who have scheduling needs can call the Office for the Aging at 315-785-191.