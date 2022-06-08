JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College has launched ten micro-credential classes for the fall 2022 semester, and registration has officially opened for students.

The micro-credentials are focused in the areas of healthcare, business, technology, hospitality, and tourism. Micro-credentials are described as industry-specific classes bundled together for working professionals to upskill, advance, or prepare for a career change.

The classes are usually packaged with three or four college credit-bearing courses that provide in-demand skills and experience. The classes are also recommended for high school students who are interested in exploring a career path before committing to a degree.

After they successfully complete a micro-credential students receive a college transcript and digital badge to include on their resume, electronic portfolio, and professional networking sites such as LinkedIn. The college credits are transferrable into compatible degree and certificate programs at JCC or other institutions.

The cost of the micro-credential is based on the number of credit hours and applicable fees, however, financial aid is available for eligible part-time students and employer tuition reimbursement is accepted. Classes will begin on August 29 and are offered in flexible teaching modalities including online, in-person, and hybrid.

A description of each micro-credential is listed below.

Healthcare Management I

The Health Care Management I micro-credential teaches students the various aspects of healthcare office management including medical terminology, spreadsheet applications, and introduction to healthcare management. Courses: OFC 245, Medical Terminology. BUS 160, Spreadsheet Applications. HCM 101, Introduction to Health Care Management.

Healthcare Management II

The Health Care Management II micro-credential teaches students the aspects of healthcare office management, with a focus on accounting and finance in the healthcare industry. Health Care Management I micro-credential is not a prerequisite. Courses: HCM 110, Introduction to the US Health Care System. ACC 101, Accounting Principles. HCM 220, Healthcare Financing.

Director Support Professional I

The Direct Support Professional I (DSPI) micro-credential teaches students about the human services organization structure and function, ethical behavior in the workplace, the importance of interpersonal communication skills, and first aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) personal safety measures. In addition to working with individuals with developmental disabilities, direct support professionals may work in child care centers, day treatment programs for persons with mental illness, residential treatment facilities, eldercare and respite programs, jails and alternative correction programs, short-and long-term rehabilitation centers, crisis centers, day habilitation programs, assisted living/skilled nursing facilities and other human service settings. DSPI micro-credential provides training to increase the potential for advancement within these organizations. Courses: HCM 101, Introduction to Health Care Management. HUS 101, Introduction to Human Services. HUS 210, Professional Codes of Conduct. STA 161, Interpersonal Communication. HEA 102, CPR.

Business Leadership

The Business Leadership micro-credential teaches students about the various aspects of business that are essential to successful leadership including marketing, management, entrepreneurship, accounting, and communications. This micro-credential offers flexibility in course options, allowing students to customize course selection to their individual goals. Required course: BUS 112, Introduction to Business. 2nd & 3rd course, choose from the following: BUS 123, Marketing. BUS 131, Principles of Marketing. BUS 150, Introduction to Entrepreneurship. ACC 101, Accounting Principles. STA 151, Public Speaking.

Non-profit Leadership

The Non-profit Leadership micro-credential prepares students with leadership characteristics and behaviors to demonstrate an understanding of non-profit culture, an understanding of organizational goals and strategies. Students who successfully complete the program will have an understanding of best practices for exceptional leadership and knowledge to establish strategies for success and identify opportunities to improve. Courses: BUS 121, Business Financial Operations. BUS 131, Principles of Management. BUS 216, Non-Profit Management.

Fundamentals of Effective Communication

The Fundamentals of Effective Communication micro-credential teaches students public speaking and interpersonal communication as it relates to all disciplines, specifically in terms of understanding communication styles and theories and developing effective communication skills to lead employees, customers, students, or shareholders and investors. Courses: STA 151, Public Speaking. STA 161, Interpersonal Communications. STA 211, Managing Conflict.

Agribusiness and Hospitality (Value-Added Food Processing)

The Agribusiness and Hospitality micro-credential provides producer training on entrepreneurship, marketing, sanitation and safety, and food and beverage management. The goal of the micro-credential is to increase producer knowledge and product availability to the local community. Courses: BUS 124, Marketing. CUL 130, Sanitation & Safety. BUS 240, Food & Beverage Management. BUS 150, Introduction to Entrepreneurship.

Hospitality

The Hospitality micro-credential teaches students how to start their career in hospitality with the background to work in a customer-focused industry while learning necessary skills such as basic hospitality, customer service, sanitation and safety, and beverage management. Courses: HOS 101, Intro to Hospitality. HRM 274, Bartending Management. CUL 130, Sanitation and Safety. BUS 230, Customer Service.

Kitchen Basics

The Kitchen Basics micro-credential teaches students how to start their career in the culinary industry with the background to work in the food service field while learning necessary skills such as basic culinary, sanitation and safety, and beverage management. Courses: CUL 130, Sanitation & Safety. CUL 102, Introduction to Culinary. CUL 120, Nutrition. HRM 240, Food & Beverage Management.

Software Development

The Software Development micro-credential teaches students to create accurate and complete top-down designs, algorithms, and programs with functions and/or objects in computer programming languages currently used in industry and to use data modeling methods such as stacks, queues, linked lists, and tree structures. Courses: CIS 116, Introductory Programming. CIS 216, Advanced Programming. CIS 250, Data Structures.

More information about the classes can be found on the Jefferson Community College website. Those interested in scheduling an appointment with a member of JCC’s admissions team can also find information on the college’s website, email admissions@sunyjefferson.edu or call Enrollment Services at 315-786-2437.