WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown and the Watertown Family YMCA will host the first-ever Monument to Monument 5K Run to Glory in May.

North Country residents are invited to take part in the event and show their support of the 10th Mountain Division by running alongside active duty, reserve, National Guard, and retired service members. According to a press release from the Watertown YMCA, the run is a revised version of the former Memorial to Monument Run last held in 2019.

The run will be part of the Armed Forces Day celebration and will take place on Saturday, May 21 at 8:30 a.m. and will begin and end at the Honor the Mountain monument in Thompson Park. The Armed Forces Day Parade will follow in Downtown Watertown beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Participants can register online whether they want to run or walk the course. Online registration will close Tuesday, May 18 at 9 p.m., and participants can pick up registration packets on May 19 from noon until 6 p.m. and on May 20 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Fairgrounds YMCA location located at 585 Rand Drive in Watertown.

Last call registration and packet pickup will take place at the Honor the Mountain monument in

Thompson Park, the morning of the race from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m. before the race begins at 8:30 a.m. Results from the race and medal awards will be announced immediately afterward.