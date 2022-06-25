NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced that examinations for those seeking a license for various sports are now open for registration.

Specifically, exams for a license to practice the sport of falconry, become a volunteer wildlife rehabilitator, or use leashed tracking dogs to find wounded or injured big game animals are scheduled for August 12. The exams will be offered online, in an effort to provide more access to residents, according to DEC.

The apprentice falconry license allows residents to possess one bird, either an American kestrel or a red-tailed hawk. To qualify for the license individuals must be at least 14 years old, possess a valid NYS hunting license, maintain DEC-approved facilities for housing falconry raptors and be an NYS resident. Applicants must also score an 80% or higher on the written exam.

Those with a wildlife rehabilitator license can provide for the care of injured, sick, and orphaned wild animals for the purpose of returning rehabilitated animals to the wild. Applicants are encouraged to gain experience by serving as an assistant to someone who has already obtained the license.

To qualify for the Wildlife Rehabilitator License, applicants must be at least 16 years old, be interviewed by DEC Regional wildlife staff, score an 80% or higher on the written exam, and be an NYS resident. A study guide and examination manual are available for free on the DEC website.

Licensed leashed tracking dog handlers are able to use their dogs to track and recover dead, wounded, or injured big game. To qualify for a Leashed Tracking Dog Handler License, applicants must score an 80% or higher on the written exam, and possess a valid New York State hunting license. A leashed tracking dog study guide is available for free on the DEC website.

Those interested in taking any of the exams must register on the DEC website before August 10. Once registered, individuals will receive an email acknowledging registration and then receive a one-time link to access the website on the date of the exam.