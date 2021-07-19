Registration open for multiple DEC licenses

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, a fisherman tries his luck in the Colorado River near Burns, Colo. Drought-induced low water flows, critically high water temperatures and sediment runoff from wildfire burn scars that starve trout of oxygen prompted Colorado wildlife officials on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, to impose a voluntary fishing ban along a 120-mile stretch of the Colorado River. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

NEW YORK, (WWTI) — The Department of Environment Conservation has scheduled several examination opportunities for New Yorkers.

Examinations for individuals looking for a license to practice falconry, become a volunteer wildlife rehabilitator, or use leashed tracking dogs to find wounded or injured big game animals are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27. These exams are being offered online this year, and in-person exams will not be offered.

Falconry apprentices are limited to possessing one bird, and apprentices can choose from either an American kestrel or a red-tailed hawk. A study guide for the falconry examination can be found for free on the DEC’s website. The cost of a five-year license is $40.

Those interested in the wildlife rehabilitator license are encouraged to gain experience by serving as an assistant to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator. A study guide is also available on the DEC’s website, and the wildlife rehabilitator license is free of charge.

Leashed tracking dog handlers help provide a valuable service in helping hunters in locating wounded big game animals that could have gone unnoticed. The leashed tracking dog study guide is also available for free on the DEC’s website. The cost for a five year license is $50, and a $25 non-refundable application fee.

Those interested can register online and follow the directions provided. Exam registrants will receive a confirmation email that will include a one-time link to access the website on the date of the exam.

The deadline for registering for any of the exams is August 20, and the link can also be reached on the DEC’s website.