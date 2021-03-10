Registration open for Thursday and Friday COVID-19 clinics in St. Lawrence County

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration is now open for two COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in St. Lawrence County.

This is following confirmation from the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department that it will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, March 11 ad Friday, March 12.

Vaccinations at both clinics will be available to all eligible individuals, included the expanded eligibility announced by New York State Governor Cuomo on March 9, 2021. This includes Priority Group 1b Essential Workers, Individuals with Underlying Health Conditions and those ages 60 years or older.

The Thursday clinic will be held at the Gouverneur Community Center located at 4673 NY-58 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, the Friday clinic will be hosted at the Golden Dome in Ogdensburg, located at 1100 State Street, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All individuals will be required to register on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website and attest to eligibility.