Registration open for two Jefferson County COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Thursday

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Registration is now open for two COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Jefferson County Chairman Scott Gray announced that two COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Thursday are now scheduling appointments. The clinics will be hosted by Jefferson County Public Health at Jefferson Community College.

The clinics held on March 4 will be specifically for Phase 1b and Phase 1c eligible individuals. This includes essential workers and those with specified underlying health conditions.

The clinic for 1b essential workers will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the clinic for those with underlying health conditions can receive a COVID-19 vaccine between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Additionally, as previously reported, Public Health will host a vaccine clinic for those ages 65 years or older on March 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to Chairman Gray, the country received 1,170 doses of the vaccine for this clinic.

All clinics are specifically for the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The clinics will be held in the McVean Gymnasium on the Jefferson Community College Campus.

Those with transportation needs are asked to contact the Volunteer Transportation Center.