WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown Family YMCA will host the 34th Annual Shamrock Run on Saturday, March 18.

The race is being held in conjunction with the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, which is returning for the first time since 2019.

Event organizers say the focus of the Shamrock Run is to bring the community together and promote family fun.

The start and finish line for the race will be on Mullin Street across from the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown. Options include a 5K run or a 2.2-mile walk/run.

Participants can register online until Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. Packets will be available for participants to pick up on March 16 from noon to 6 p.m. and on March 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Y branch on Rand Drive in Watertown.

Last call registration and packet pickup will be at the Dulles State Office Building on March 18, the morning of the race, from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The race beings at 9 a.m.

Race results and awards will be announced at the Irish Festival following the conclusion of the run.