Remarkable Women: Cassie Robbins-Forbus

(WWTI) – Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Community members have written to ABC50 to nominate women they know making a difference in our communities. One of those women is Cassie Robbins-Forbus.

Robbins-Forbus works at the United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County. For her it’s about being there for young people in the community.

“Youth have always been a passion of mine,” she said. The number one thing for her is making sure young people in our community know that there is a caring, trusting adult to be there for them. She said it all comes down to listening.

Watch her full story in the video above and see more stories of Remarkable Women in the North Country on our Remarkable Women feature.