Kristin Benner of Rodman, NY was born in 1940 in Germany. She said growing up seemed like a fairytale before World War II forced her family out of their home, which was located directly across the street from a castle with a drawbridge.

Her family had to flee their house in the middle of the night during the war. Her mother left their home with her three children, a stroller and some suitcases. Benner explained that as a child it felt like an adventure, but she knew something bad was happening and could feel the fear. She said she can only imagine what it felt like for her mother. While fleeing, they kept all of their important papers underneath her infant sibling in a carriage.

The family reunited with their father years later, when he was able to locate them via the Red Cross in 1946.

While living in Germany after the war, Benner met her husband who eventually immigrated to the United States. Benner said she was nervous about following him to America. She had no knowledge of life in the United States. Despite her reservations, she and her son landed in Syracuse in 1958 and made their way to Watertown to start a new life and learn a new language. She hardly spoke any English at the time.

Benner said that her experiences during World War II stuck with her. “I always knew airplanes at night meant ‘bad,’” she explained. After moving to Watertown, the airplanes at night, along with fire sirens, gave her cold chills.

Benner said it was difficult being away from her family, but her childhood dreams of living in the country came true when she moved to Rodman. Her life continued to fall into place by making a career out of her passion.

She didn’t have a television while growing up, so she read a lot and fell in love with books. “I was always a reader and the library down in Rodman was looking for a librarian. I said, ‘That’s me’ and I did my dream job. I got to be the library manager and I was a library manager for 30 years.”

Benner continued to embrace what the North Country had to offer, including the snow. She began sculpting snow with two friends, which led her team to competitions around the world. When they weren’t traveling, they were creating sculptures locally with the help of the community.

She said it was a lot of fun to “leave your life behind for one week and just go out and just work in snow.” Pictures of the sculptures are showcased in Benner’s home, as well as other items that capture her German heritage and memories she’s made since moving to the North Country.

Throughout March, ABC50 will highlight four women and the great contributions they have made to our local community. The four finalists will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2022 Woman of the Year Award. One of those women will be named “Remarkable Woman of the North Country” and will be awarded a $1,000 contribution to the 501-c3 charity of their choice.

Tune into the “Remarkable Women of the North Country” special on April 1 at 7 p.m. on ABC50 to hear the incredible stories of all four of this year’s Remarkable Women nominees.