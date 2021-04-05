Remarkable Women: Lynn Godek

(WWTI) – Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Community members have written to ABC50 to nominate women they know making a difference in our communities. One of those women is Lynn Godek.

Godek is a mother of three children, a landscape architect and a volunteer in the community.

While heavily involved in volunteerism, it all starts right at home by taking on the responsibility of planning her family reunion. Among her hobbies, Godek enjoys knitting and donates her handmade items to people at church who are expecting new babies.

Perhaps the biggest way she stands out is by not allowing social norms dictate how she lives her life. “Gender boundaries really are whatever you make of them,” Godek said.

Watch her full story in the video above and see more stories of Remarkable Women in the North Country on our Remarkable Women feature.