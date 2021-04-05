Remarkable Women: Michelle Graham

(WWTI) – Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Community members have written to ABC50 to nominate women they know making a difference in our communities. One of those women is Michelle Graham.

Graham is the senior director of health and wellness at the YMCA.

“I think it’s really being able to help people really figure out that nothing is impossible,” Graham said of her role at the YMCA. She said that big changes start with the day-to-day.

Over the years Graham has worked to head several programs in an effort to make the community stronger. “The YMCA always has, and I think always will, meet the community where the greatest need is,” Graham said.

Watch her full story in the video above and see more stories of Remarkable Women in the North Country on our Remarkable Women feature.