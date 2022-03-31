Describing Dr. Janice Gravely of Carthage, New York is hard to put into one sentence, but it surely should begin with the word “service.”

Although retired now, she served with the U.S. Army as a Chemical, Biological, Radiological Nuclear Explosive Officer and then as a Signal Officer for 28 years. Throughout the nearly three decades, she traveled the world including to Bosnia, South Korea and Germany. She was deployed to Iraq and has lived across the United States.

No matter where she was, she dedicated time to giving back to others. She would provide support for the community based on its needs, including food banks and reading clubs. After retiring from the military, it didn’t take long for Dr. Gravely to begin serving her local community. She volunteered with the Red Cross and Carthage Rescue Squad before finding the American Legion, which even in the small community of Carthage connects service members from across the globe.

Dr. Gravely was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars while she was in Europe. “I did not realize that the American Legion is the largest veteran service organization in the world.” Gravely said. “And once I found that out and became a member, they just put me to work.”

She quickly became a well-known face of the legion, which led to a history-making accomplishment. In the spring of 2021, Dr. Gravely became the first female commander in the legion’s 101-year history.

“When I was first elected, I was just blown away. Again, the fact that, you know, this is small town USA. Carthage is a population of around 3,500 people. Most people in this area have lived here all their lives. They know each other. They’re related in some shape, form or fashion. And the fact that they would entrust this to an outsider, it was just unreal,” she said.

Dr. Gravely is now a leader for service members in Northern New York. She said her unstoppable drive came from her mother, who taught her lessons of kindness and support, regardless of the attitudes of others. “There was never anything that I couldn’t do. She was my biggest cheerleader,” Dr. Gravely said of her mother.

She said her mother always pushed her to be the best at anything she did. Prior to her mother’s death, she told Dr. Gravely to live her life, always do what is right and to do something to help someone else. Dr. Gravely has lived by that advice and stands ready to continue serving her community, regardless of the obstacles that are presented.

She said there’s an opportunity to give back, “not because you’re going to be seen, not because you’re trying to prove that you’re better than somebody else, but just because it’s the right thing to do.”

“If more people believed in themselves instead of relying on somebody else to believe in them, they’d be amazed at how far they could go and what they could accomplish and what they can do for their community.” Dr. Gravely said.

Throughout March, ABC50 has been highlighting four women and the great contributions they have made to our local community. The four finalists will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2022 Woman of the Year Award.

One of those women will be named “Remarkable Woman of the North Country” and will be awarded a $1,000 contribution to the 501-c3 charity of their choice.

Tune into the “Remarkable Women of the North Country” special on April 1 at 7 p.m. on ABC50 to hear the incredible stories of all four of this year’s Remarkable Women nominees.