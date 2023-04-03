WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A reason to smile every day.

Dr. Katie Clough-Perin is a well-known dentist who serves hundreds of patients in the North Country region, which is where she was first inspired to enter a dental career.

In high school when Dr. Katie Clough-Perin was a student at Immaculate Heart Central School, she shadowed Dr. Kelly Sanzone, who was an orthodontist at the time.

Her dreams eventually took her to dental school at New York University.

“Dental school itself was obviously tough. It was a lot of work, but it was exciting,” Dr. Clough-Perin shared. “It was obviously something new. When you go from Watertown, New York to New York City it’s an adventure.”

Upon earning her degree in dentistry, the new doctor made the decision to move back to the North Country.

She explained that this allowed her to be closer to family members who still lived in the Watertown area.

“They’ve always been very supportive and motivating. They’ve always been there for me,” she said when asked about her family. “It just felt like it was the right thing to do. I felt like coming home was what I needed at the time. So it was the right thing for me.”

She would then meet her husband. Katie then decided to take the jump and start her own dental practice. This proved her leadership in the dental community because at the time she was pregnant with her twin daughters.

“People always ask me, how did you do it with twins? You just do it,” she expressed. “You don’t have a choice. I think motherhood and being a business owner are the same. You don’t have a choice, you just do it.”

Although she’s called dentist, doctor and business owner her favorite continues to be “mom.”

Dr. Katie Clough-Perin now has three children, two twins and a son. All play three sports in school and are actively involved in extracurricular and community activities.

She shared that she hopes her kids will dream big as they grow up in the North Country.

“They can do anything that they put their minds to,” Dr. Clough-Perin said.

Just as she continues to do everyday as she gives people new reasons to smile.

“It really just enjoy helping people be confident and smile, and want to smile,” she concluded.