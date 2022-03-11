A strong community starts with a passionate leader. A prime example of this is Barbara Lashua.

Lashua is the mayor of the small St. Lawrence county village of Heuvelton, New York, a role she has held for nearly two decades. Prior to becoming mayor, she said she had no experience in local politics or with the village. However, she was a teacher for several decades and lived in Heuvelton most of her life.

Lashua graduated from Heuvelton Central School, went to SUNY Potsdam, returned to teach in Ogdensburg and fell in love with a house in Heuvelton. She didn’t realize when she had marched past the house for marching band practice many times that she would one day live there.

Her journey to becoming mayor first began when she was asked to become a village trustee. Because of her passion, she eventually worked to become deputy mayor. When the mayor she was serving under left his position, it was her time to take the reins. Although the transition was quick, she had her community standing behind her.

“As a leader, you’re really only as strong as the people that hold you up and I felt so well supported at that point that I felt I could carry on and continue,” Lashua said.

Barbara said her main goal for the village throughout the past 18 years has been preserving Heuvelton’s history while also propelling it forward. This is evident in the monumental projects she has backed, including preserving Heuvelton’s historic bridge and revitalizing its main street, as well as the historic Pickens Hall building. Lashua said the Pickens Hall project was one of the most rewarding and is a symbol of the dynamics of Heuvelton.

“We can’t really move forward as a community without giving a nod to our past,” Lashua said. Over a nearly 20-year year span, they have received donations from the community and written grants to revitalize the whole building.

Lashua said her success could not be measured without considering the support of her community. She said that it is what drives her to continuously give back to the small village of Heuvelton. “It occurred to me that a life well-lived needed to involve the betterment for everyone. My grandmother said, ‘Tell me who your friends are and I will tell you who you are.’”

Lashua said she is reminded of her grandmother’s words when she looks around Heuvelton and sees so many good people. She said Heuvelton “is one of the kinds of communities that almost leads itself.”

Lashua believes every person has something that they can give. “They have a skill, they have a talent, they maybe are just a gentle soul that can help somebody else with a kind word. Together we can get there. There’s not any one person that is going to be able to accomplish the great big things. It’s the people that hold you up. Together you’re buoyant. Everyone has something that can give. Find what that is, find who needs your particular gift and pour it on.”

Throughout March, ABC50 will highlight four women and the great contributions they have made to our local community. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and quality of life. The four finalists will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2022 Woman of the Year Award. One of those women will be named “Remarkable Woman of the North Country” and will be awarded a $1,000 contribution to the 501-c3 charity of their choice.