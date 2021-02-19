Remarkable Women of the North Country: Jenna Ellinger overcomes tragedy, raises awareness to save infant lives

(WWTI) – Jenna Ellinger, like many mothers, says everything she does is for her children. Ellinger experienced a tragedy in 2014 that is every mother’s worst nightmare. Her infant son, Madden, passed away.

Ellinger said she answered a phone call and was told her son wasn’t breathing and she needed to get there immediately. Madden was placed in an unsafe sleep space while under the care of his daycare provider.

“The nurses, they wrapped him up and they put him in my arms and I rocked my son to sleep for the last time that day,” Ellinger said of the last moment she spent with Madden.

Ellinger has dedicated the rest of her life working to prevent similar tragedies from happening to other families by raising funds for education, hosting events and raising awareness through her work at the Victims Assistance Center.

You can hear the rest of Jenna Ellinger’s story, along with the stories of other remarkable women in our community, on April 1 at 7 p.m. on ABC50.

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, ABC50 is recognizing the great contributions that women have made to our local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. Community members have written to ABC50 to nominate women they know making a difference in our communities.

ABC50 is highlighting four local women being considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2021 Woman of the Year Award. One woman will be name Remarkable Woman of the North Country on April 1.