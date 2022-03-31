Joan Hadlock is known as someone who is always willing to lend a helping hand, but she said she was a very different person while growing up in Massachusetts.

She was a quiet and shy person, but that changed when she joined the Peace Corps. “I was not the kind of person to join the Peace Corps. I just thought I would. I needed to do something different than what I was doing and low and behold, I was in the Peace Corps and it really changed my life,” Hadlock said.

Hadlock met her husband while in the Peace Corps and their relationship led her back to his hometown in Hammond, New York. Despite being in a new place, she did not hesitate to dive into the community.

“I just enjoy helping and I love working with young people,” she said. Hadlock is a leader for many community programs and missions through her church. She helps anywhere she can, including fundraisers that provide for local families. One fundraiser in December provided food for 108 families, even providing gifts for the kids.

“It’s a lot of work,” Hadlock said. “Once the day is over it’s a great relief, but it’s a wonderful feeling to see all these people come and get food and get the help that they need.”

One of Hadlock’s favorite fundraising efforts is raising money for shallow wells. Volunteers collect $450 to provide a well for clean water to those in need. They have provided eight wells so far.

She said it’s amazing to see people give back to the community through the programs she is involved in. “We do not hurt for money or donations of food. People are very, very generous and helping out with time also,” she said.

Over the years Hadlock and her family also welcomed foreign exchange students into their home. She said it was amazing to watch students from around the world embrace the North Country.

She recalled a memory of an exchange student from France and the time they spent at the Gouverneur Fair and demolition derby. She enjoyed getting to know each of the students who spent time with her family. “You hope part of what you did sends these kids on their way in a good fashion,” she said.

Despite her many contributions and accomplishments, Hadlock is most proud of her kids and grandchildren and the impact her drive has had on them. She said they get involved by default and help a lot. Hadlock has seen how wonderful kids can be and the difference they can make too.

“I feel very rewarded in what I have done and what I do and seeing the young people grow up and to become wonderful young people. It’s very rewarding for me.” Hadlock plans on staying involved in the community in the years to come. “I keep saying I’ll do it as long as I can and I hope it’ll be a long time,” she said.

Throughout March, ABC50 has been highlighting four women and the great contributions they have made to our local community. The four finalists will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2022 Woman of the Year Award.

One of those women will be named “Remarkable Woman of the North Country” and will be awarded a $1,000 contribution to the 501-c3 charity of their choice.

Tune into the “Remarkable Women of the North Country” special on April 1 at 7 p.m. on ABC50 to hear the incredible stories of all four of this year’s Remarkable Women nominees.