CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — It all started with a passion for family.

Kristina Randazzo-Ives spent most of her childhood in California, but always had a connection to the Thousand Islands region as her family spent countless summers on the St. Lawrence River.

But it was her father’s idea of starting a vineyard and winery in the region that brought Kristina to the North Country.

“At the time, I was really learning and getting interested in wine, having worked in restaurants and learning about different varieties,” she explained. “So the passion for wine was already sort of established when I surprised my dad and came up and planted our first vines in 2008.”

Little did she know that vine would grow into something much larger: the North Country staple, Coyote Moon.

The name Coyote Moon stemmed from a shared experience Kristina had with her father and brother while out hunting. She explained that while the three of them were out, they spotted a coyote, which chased deer away, as a full moon rose above the horizon.

The three were reminded of these experiences years later and felt it was perfect for their vineyard.

“We were sitting at the kitchen table, and where my parent’s house was at the time, it overlooked French Bay,” she shared. “And here [came] this giant orange moon like right over the bay. And I was like ‘Coyote Moon.'”

During the growth of the business, Kristina eventually met her husband locally and now together they have five kids who range from age 5 to 20.

Her children are involved in many school events and extracurricular activities, which is why she believes the North Country is a great place to raise a family.

“It’s been really rewarding,” she expressed. “It’s been an amazing place to raise a family and be with our family.”

Whether it was learning to plant vines, learning to make the vine or being involved at the storefronts, all her children have been with Coyote Moon every step of the way.

“They see how hard they work. They see how hard my husband works,” Kristina explained. “They see how much time and effort we put into making our dream come true.”

And now, she’s not only continuing her family’s legacy as a co-owner of Coyote Moon, but she’s also extending her knowledge.

Kristina is a professor at Jefferson Community College where she teaches classes in entrepreneurship and winemaking.

“I tell them not to give up. I tell them that they are never too young or old to try something new. I tell them not to be discouraged,” Randazzo-Ives expressed. “They are eager and the younger ones, really want to be heard.”

But she said she could not have done it without the support of the North Country community.

“I am just super appreciative of the experience and appreciative of all the people that are in my life that just keep pushing me forward, and keep helping me, are there for me, our business and our family,” she concluded.