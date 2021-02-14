Remarkable Women of the North Country: Meet Cassie Robbins-Forbus

(WWTI) – Cassie Robbins-Forbus works at the United Prevention Coalition of Lewis County. For her it’s about being there for young people in the community.

“Youth have always been a passion of mine,” she said. The number one thing for her is making sure young people in our community know that there is a caring, trusting adult to be there for them. She said it all comes down to listening.

You can hear the rest of Cassie’s story, along with the stories of other remarkable women in our community, on April 1 at 7 p.m. on ABC50.

As we approach International Women’s Month in March, ABC50 is recognizing the great contributions that women have made to our local communities.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. Community members have written to ABC50 to nominate women they know making a difference in our communities.

ABC50 is highlighting four local women being considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2021 Woman of the Year Award. One woman will be name Remarkable Woman of the North Country on April 1.