OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Remington Festival will return for the second year on June 18 at the Frederic Remington Art Museum.
The event will feature over 30 vendors and unique goods, handmade gifts, and tastings from local wineries sold by local artisans and vendors. There will also be food trucks at the event. The vendors that will be present at the event are listed below.
- Merritt Estate Winery
- Coyote Moon Vineyard
- Thousand Islands Winery
- Lakeland Winery
- Bregg Winery
- Township 7 Brewing Company
- Newcombe’s Maple Ridge
- Bechaz Riverdale Cheese & Gelatería
- Old Saratoga Spice Rubs LLC
- The Sweet Retreat Bakery
- Not Your Average Cookie
- Cosimano e Ferrari Olive Oil Company
- Radiant Gem Jewelry/River House Soap
- Great Eight Acres: Artisan Soaps and Handcrafted Leather
- Nancy Orologio wool and felted paintings
- Art by Maria PP
- St. Lawrence Soap Company
- River Marie Design upholstery bags
- Font It Designs
- ROUTE 58 POPCORN, LLC
- Eye Candy Jewelry
- River Rat Designs
- Tom’s Got Wood
- Attagirl Soaps
- Twila Basley Crochet
- Endless Sweets
- Audrey Rae’s Homemade
- Saratoga Crackers
- One Steep at a Time
- Tug Hill Artisan Roasters LLC
- Tiny Hiney Soapary
- CC Bloom Jewelry
- Glassified Jewelry by Ruth Varley
The festival will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on June 18 and tickets to attend cost $5. Guests will also be able to tour the Albert P. and Addie P. Newell Galleries filled with Remington’s art, as well as the 2022 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition now on display in the Richard E. Winter Gallery and Torrey Family Gallery.
More information can be found on the museum’s website.