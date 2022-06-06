OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Remington Festival will return for the second year on June 18 at the Frederic Remington Art Museum.

The event will feature over 30 vendors and unique goods, handmade gifts, and tastings from local wineries sold by local artisans and vendors. There will also be food trucks at the event. The vendors that will be present at the event are listed below.

Merritt Estate Winery

Coyote Moon Vineyard

Thousand Islands Winery

Lakeland Winery

Bregg Winery

Township 7 Brewing Company

Newcombe’s Maple Ridge

Bechaz Riverdale Cheese & Gelatería

Old Saratoga Spice Rubs LLC

The Sweet Retreat Bakery

Not Your Average Cookie

Cosimano e Ferrari Olive Oil Company

Radiant Gem Jewelry/River House Soap

Great Eight Acres: Artisan Soaps and Handcrafted Leather

Nancy Orologio wool and felted paintings

Art by Maria PP

St. Lawrence Soap Company

River Marie Design upholstery bags

Font It Designs

ROUTE 58 POPCORN, LLC

Eye Candy Jewelry

River Rat Designs

Tom’s Got Wood

Attagirl Soaps

Twila Basley Crochet

Endless Sweets

Audrey Rae’s Homemade

Saratoga Crackers

One Steep at a Time

Tug Hill Artisan Roasters LLC

Tiny Hiney Soapary

CC Bloom Jewelry

Glassified Jewelry by Ruth Varley

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on June 18 and tickets to attend cost $5. Guests will also be able to tour the Albert P. and Addie P. Newell Galleries filled with Remington’s art, as well as the 2022 Members’ Juried Art Exhibition now on display in the Richard E. Winter Gallery and Torrey Family Gallery.

More information can be found on the museum’s website.