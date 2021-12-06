Remote learning to not impact snow days for many North Country schools

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — In the light of remote learning options, are snow days still a thing?

The answer is yes! Many school districts in the North Country have reassured parents, teachers, staff and students that snow days will still be issued when winter weather conditions are deemed dangerous for travel.

Specifically in the Ogdensburg City School District, if a snow day is called, no students will be expected to report to a school, remote or otherwise.

Ogdensburg administration stated that “although it may seem we could provide instruction remotely instead of closing school, this year our district has chosen to maintain the traditional model of a snow day. {lease remember, neighboring districts have differing needs and challenges and may decide to offer remote instruction on snow days.”

Affected community members will be contacted by the Ogdensburg District if there are any changes to the daily school schedule.

The Indian River Central School District also confirmed that it will still have snow days. This applies to cancellations from extreme weather conditions or other emergencies.

Indian River administration stated that the only instance the District will consider calling a weather-related “remote learning day” versus a snow day, is if it has used all emergency closure days.

Emergency closing and delays will be communicated by the IRCSD by phone, text and email using the ParentSquare app and social media and website communication systems.

In Massena, the decision to delay the opening or close of school due to inclement weather will be continued to be made by 6 a.m. by the Superintendent of Schools, Director of Transportation and the Direction of Operations.

All local school closing and delays will be posted on the ABC50 website as they are submitted.