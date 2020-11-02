Remote Watertown City School District student tests positive for coronavirus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Watertown City School District is providing an update regarding COVID-19 throughout the community.

After two staff members were confirmed to test positive for the coronavirus on November 2, the Watertown City School District has additionally announced that a student has also tested positive. This announcement was following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.

According to WCSD Superintendent Patricia LaBarr, the student is completely remote and has not been in physical attendance at any of the District’s buildings.

The positive COVID-19 case confirmed on November 2, 2020 is the seventh student case, bringing the district wide total to ten cases.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.