Renew dog licensing online in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — For all dogs over the age of four months, dog licencing can now be renewed remotely.

The Watertown City Clerk’s Office has announced that dog licensing renewals will now be offered online. Licenses can now be processed through an online system with proof of current rabies immunization.

According to the Clerk’s Office, this new service is being offered due to COVID-19 precautions.

Those interested in renewing their dog license should visit the City’s website and look for the Dog Licenses page under the City Clerk’s Department for more information and the link to the online

Dog License Portal.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.